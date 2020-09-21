'Schitt's Creek' Sweeps The 'Pand-Emmys,' Buoyed By Netflix Success

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) unit Pop TV Series “Schitt’s Creek” broke records on Sunday nights at the 72nd Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What Happened: The comedy show, which streams on Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) platform, and had never won a single Emmy in its prior seasons shattered previous records by snagging seven Emmys for its sixth and final season on Sunday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show won two Creative Arts Emmys last week, taking its tally up to nine, which is more than Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018 and 2019, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The Canadian show also became the first comedy to secure four main comedy acting categories, which includes both lead and supporting categories, in a single season.

The awards the series secured reportedly include Eugene Levy’s Emmy for best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series, and Catherine O’ Hara, the best-supporting actor in a comedy series.

Regina King, who plays a masked hero in “Watchmen,” won the best actress Emmy in the limited series category. The show that touches on police brutality also won the Emmy in the limited series category, the New York Times reported.

Why it Matters: Schitt Creek’s success at the Emmys is a replication of AMC Networks Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMCX) “Breaking Bad,” which got the attention of the judges after it was streamed on Netflix, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered major changes to the Emmys this year, which Kimmel quipped — should be called the “Pand-Emmys.”

“Of course we don’t have an audience,” Kimmel said, taking a dig at President Donald Trump saying, “This isn’t a MAGA rally,” the Times reported.

Photo courtesy: Television Academy