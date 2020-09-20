Market Overview

Leaked Musk Email Claims Tesla May 'Have A Shot At' Making Record Deliveries

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2020 9:51pm   Comments
While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be known for having problems meeting demand, the company has been making record deliveries in recent quarters. Even with the pandemic, Tesla beat census delivery estimates last quarter.

Now a new email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, leaked by Tesla fan site Tesmanian, states Tesla may hit a new record for vehicles delivered in a single quarter.

"We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most number of vehicles per day that we've ever had to deliver," Musk allegedly says in the email. "Please consider vehicle deliveries to be absolute trop priority. It's also extremely important that we keep factory output as high as possible over the remaining 10 days. This is vital for the California market."

Benzinga's Take: Leaked emails are nothing new for Tesla, with important emails from the CEO often being leaked to the media. With Gigafactory Shanghai along with Fremont running at full steam, it's not too surprising Tesla may hit a record quarter.

With Gigafactory Texas and Gigafactory Berlin coming online within the next year, Tesla can expect to keep breaking delivery records in the future.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk

