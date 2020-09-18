Why Inovio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher on Friday as traders circulate an article from Kansas City's KSHB 41 that reported the Center for Pharmaceutical Research is moving forward with trials of COVID-19 DNA vaccines developed by Inovio.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a United States based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.

Inovio shares were up 10.36% at $17.29 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.79 and a 52-week low of $1.92.