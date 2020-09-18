Why Nano X Imaging's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are trading higher on Friday.
The company announced that Ran Poliakine, chairman and CEO will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences anf MedTech Summit, which is being held virtually from September 21-23..
Nano X Imaging is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.
Nano X Imaging shares were up 18.90% at $33.41 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.67 and a 52-week low of $20.26.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews