Why Limelight Networks Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) is trading higher on Friday after Truist Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on share gain potential.

Limelight Networks Inc provides content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks.

Limelight Networks shares were up 8.03% at $6.32 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.19 and a 52-week low of $2.78.

Latest Ratings for LLNW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2020Raymond JamesReiteratesOutperform
Jun 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Analyst Ratings

