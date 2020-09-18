Why Limelight Networks Is Trading Higher Today

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) is trading higher on Friday after Truist Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on share gain potential.

Limelight Networks Inc provides content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks.

Limelight Networks shares were up 8.03% at $6.32 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.19 and a 52-week low of $2.78.