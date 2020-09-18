Why Limelight Networks Is Trading Higher Today
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) is trading higher on Friday after Truist Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on share gain potential.
Limelight Networks Inc provides content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks.
Limelight Networks shares were up 8.03% at $6.32 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.19 and a 52-week low of $2.78.
Latest Ratings for LLNW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2020
|Raymond James
|Reiterates
|Outperform
|Jun 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
