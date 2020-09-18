Unity Software Opens Well Above IPO Price

Unity Software (NYSE: U) made its public debut Friday, opening at $75 after being priced at $52 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol U.

The Company: Unity Software is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Over 50% of mobile games, PC games, and console games are made with Unity. The company has 1.5 million monthly active creators.

Related Link: Unity Software IPO: What Investors Need To Know

Industries using Unity Software’s platform include video games, artists, architectures, automotive designers, and filmmakers. Unity Software estimates 53% of the top 1,000 mobile games were made with Unity: “Unity’s platform helps game developers build and operate high quality games, rapidly and efficiently."

Growing Market Size: Unity Software has listed its estimated market size at $29 billion across gaming and other industries. The gaming market has grown from $15 billion in revenue 20 years ago to $140 billion annually, according to the filing.

The create solutions segment of gaming is estimated to grow from $12 billion in 2019 to $16 billion in 2025. Unity believes its industries beyond gaming represent a market size of $17 billion.