Unity Software Opens Well Above IPO Price
Unity Software (NYSE: U) made its public debut Friday, opening at $75 after being priced at $52 per share.
The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol U.
The Company: Unity Software is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Over 50% of mobile games, PC games, and console games are made with Unity. The company has 1.5 million monthly active creators.
Industries using Unity Software’s platform include video games, artists, architectures, automotive designers, and filmmakers. Unity Software estimates 53% of the top 1,000 mobile games were made with Unity: “Unity’s platform helps game developers build and operate high quality games, rapidly and efficiently."
Growing Market Size: Unity Software has listed its estimated market size at $29 billion across gaming and other industries. The gaming market has grown from $15 billion in revenue 20 years ago to $140 billion annually, according to the filing.
The create solutions segment of gaming is estimated to grow from $12 billion in 2019 to $16 billion in 2025. Unity believes its industries beyond gaming represent a market size of $17 billion.
