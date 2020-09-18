42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 34.6% to $9.54 following news of two insiders buying stock Thursday even for a total of about 225,000 shares.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) gained 31.8% to $2.135 after the company announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares climbed 24.7% to $10.39 on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced it was awarded a $1.3 million subcontract under the US Air Force Program to enhance satellite imagery analysis.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 22.2% to $3.2027. Evogene, earlier during the month, said it secured $10 million in ARK Investment-lead funding round.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) climbed 19.6% to $31.15. AlloVir, yesterday, announced the FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for ALVR109 for treatment of high-risk coronavirus patients.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares gained 17.3% to $3.0624 after climbing 21% on Thursday. Aemetis, earlier during the month, announced it received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares jumped 17.1% to $7.14.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 16.1% to $11.05.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares surged 16.2% to $16.91 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $21 to $23.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 15% to $2.61.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 14.3% to $4.1250.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) shares surged 13.3% to $12.00. Pivotal Investment Corp. II and XL Fleet reported a merger deal with an enterprise value $1 billion.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) jumped 12.9% to $12.52. Sutro Biopharma recently highlighted presentation of STRO-002 interim Phase 1 data in ovarian cancer at IGCS Annual Global Meeting.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 12.2% to $9.61.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 11.9% to $1.7901 after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 11.8% to $15.79 following upgrades from Stifel and Raymond James. Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares tumbled 26% on Thursday on a report that noted the company may need to file for bankruptcy if it can't reach a deal with its lenders.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares climbed 11.4% to $0.7350 following a Form 4 filing showing Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 10,000 shares of company stock.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 11% to $8.40 after the company said its partner MicroSafe Group received approval by Health Canada for their patented and trademarked Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn Technology, to be sold into Canada through an interim measure for disinfectants and hand sanitizers.
- J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE: JAX) rose 9.8% to $5.25 after the company reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of 2019 sales.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 9.5% to $1.1950 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 8.5% to $72.19. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, yesterday, announced a settlement of the U.S. Revlimid capsules patent litigation with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares gained 8.3% to $0.3345 after rising 17% on Thursday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) surged 6.8% to $3.91. Unity Biotechnology recently announced restructuring and plans to reduce workforce by 30%.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 6.3% to $9.93. Ebang International shares jumped over 32% on Thursday after an employee tweeted the company is "intending to secure up to $125 million in the offering and follow up with an ambitious enlargement."
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 5.3% to $11.28 after climbing around 26% on Thursday. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 5% to $2.59. Clearone holder Bagley bought 802,408 shares at $2.49 per share.
Losers
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares dipped 18.9% to $10.14 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,565,200 shares at $10.00 per share.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 18.9% to $0.6301. IsoRay reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 13.6% to $0.4620 after the company entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 11.3% to $3.1050 after gaining 15% on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences expanded its leadership team with new heads of commercial operations and product innovation.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 10.6% to $0.7062 after the company announced pricing of offering of common stock at $0.62 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 8.7% to $6.83.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 8.3% to $3.22 following news of a $20 million bought-deal financing.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dropped 8.2% to $24.67 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $27.50 per share.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) dipped 7.7% to $9.60 after the company priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) fell 7.4% to $20.52 after the company priced a 3.17 million share offering at $20 per share..
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 7.2% to $3.4050. Francesca's, on Tuesday, reported a drop in Q2 sales.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 6.2% to $12.64. Carnival recently said it sees a preliminary Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion and filed for a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 6.1% to $1.07 after surging over 19% on Thursday.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) dropped 4.9% to $51.77 on continued momentum from yesterday after the company priced its 5.1 million shares common stock offering at $55.25 per share.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 4.8% to $149.68. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $122 price target.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell 4.1% to $0.8825 after reporting results for its second quarter.
