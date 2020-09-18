Nio Shares Volatile After EV Maker Announces Redemption Of 8.6% Nio China Stake

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) said in a Form 6-K filing that it has agreed to redeem an 8.6% equity stake in Nio China for consideration of 511.5 million yuan ($72.5 million).

What Happened: Under amended and supplemented agreements with strategic investors, Nio and its designated parties have the right to buy back 50% of the equity interest in Nio China held by Jianheng New Energy Fund, one of the strategic investors, the company said in the filing.

When the EV maker raised roughly $1.7 billion in gross proceeds from a 75-million-share equity offering in late August, it said it intends to use part of the proceeds to repurchase equity interest held by certain minority shareholders of Nio China.

Following the redemption, Nio said it will hold an 84.5% controlling stake in Nio China.

Nio EC6 Deliveries To Begin Soon? Nio has started shipping its third mass-produced EV model, the EC6, and customers will soon receive deliveries, cnTechPost reported, citing the company.

The EC6 is an electric SUV that competes against Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were trading slightly positive at $19.32 at last check Friday.

