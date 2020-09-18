Container Store's Stock Is Getting A Netflix 'Home Edit' Boost

Shares of The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) are up over 50% in the last five sessions, a move that could be attributed to a new show on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

What Happened: Netflix is streaming episodes of “Get Organized With the Home Edit,” a show based on an extreme organization book by Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepin called “The Home Edit.”

The show, which has been trending on Netflix, has eight episodes with guest celebrities who let Shearer and Tepin show them ways to organize their home. Celebrities include Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Dumb Money Live” revealed The Container Store as their secret stock pick on Thursday. Co-host Jordan Mclain’s wife helped with the pick after suggesting they watch the show. Mclain called the show a giant infomercial for The Container Store.

Why It’s Important: The extreme organization trend from the show appears to have lifted shares of The Container Store, a company that specializes in storage and organization products.

The Container Store has an entire landing page with products that are seen on the show. The company’s homepage also has prominent placing of the section with “Shop Favorites From the Show.”

A visit to The Home Edit website shows all the duo’s products and tips for organization. Clicking on the Shop section will take users directly to The Container Store’s website.

Back in early 2019, a show on Netflix walked viewers through ways of getting organized by getting rid of clothes and items that were not worn or used. This “Marie Kondo” effect led to a nationwide surge in the amount of donations that were given to thrift stores.

The Container Store reported first-quarter sales of $151.7 million, a year-over-year decline of 27.6%. Online sales were up 192.3% year over year, but could not offset the weakness seen in retail due to temporary store closures.

TCS Price Action: Shares of The Container Store are up 4% to $6.45. Shares are down 63% over the last five years and trade well under their 2013 IPO price of $18.