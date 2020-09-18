Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.

Westport Fuel Systems is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company has three reportable segments Transportation, the Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas, Asia, and other countries. The company brands include Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control Systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, AFS, and Valtek.

Westport Fuel Systems shares were up 31.79% at $2.14 at the time of publication on Friday.. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of 70 cents.