Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Share:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.

Westport Fuel Systems is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company has three reportable segments Transportation, the Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas, Asia, and other countries. The company brands include Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control Systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, AFS, and Valtek.

Westport Fuel Systems shares were up 31.79% at $2.14 at the time of publication on Friday.. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of 70 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WPRT)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com