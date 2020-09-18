Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 72 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Deere (NYSE: DE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: DE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) traded up 15.85% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Deere (NYSE: DE) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE: DE) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.25. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.25. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.72. The stock later traded down 0.58% on the session.

(NYSE: TT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.72. The stock later traded down 0.58% on the session. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE: WIT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.38. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE: ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.38. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit $17.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.

(NYSE: FCX) shares hit $17.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.87 on Friday, moving up 3.17%.

(NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.87 on Friday, moving up 3.17%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $98.00 with a daily change of up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ: Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $98.00 with a daily change of up 1.17%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.69. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.69. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $271.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BGNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $271.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares broke to $54.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ: DKNG) shares broke to $54.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%. Steris (NYSE: STE) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

(NYSE: STE) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.73. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE: FMC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.73. Shares traded up 0.04%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to $73.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%.

(NYSE: RDY) shares broke to $73.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%. Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.13 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE: ATHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.13 with a daily change of up 0.6%. Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

(NYSE: CCC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.00.

(NYSE: ALB) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.00. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%. News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit $34.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE: SQM) shares hit $34.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.14 with a daily change of up 4.0%.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.14 with a daily change of up 4.0%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $241.78. Shares traded up 4.85%.

(NASDAQ: IRTC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $241.78. Shares traded up 4.85%. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to $135.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to $135.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.62 on Friday, moving up 1.57%.

(NYSE: DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.62 on Friday, moving up 1.57%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.20 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.20 on Friday, moving up 1.6%. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.79.

(NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.79. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $86.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $86.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%. Ocwen Finl (NYSE: OCN) shares were up 3.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 3.88%.

(NYSE: OCN) shares were up 3.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 3.88%. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares hit $41.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%.

(NYSE: TRTN) shares hit $41.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.99.

(NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.99. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares hit $56.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE: BIPC) shares hit $56.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%. Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.70 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ: XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.70 on Friday, moving up 0.52%. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares were up 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.49.

(NASDAQ: SILK) shares were up 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.49. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit $73.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.

(NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit $73.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to $29.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.9%.

(NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to $29.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.9%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RUSHA) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Matson (NYSE: MATX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE: MATX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.63 with a daily change of up 4.03%.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.63 with a daily change of up 4.03%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.69%.

(NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.69%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.02 on Friday, later moving down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: KURA) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.02 on Friday, later moving down 0.07%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.00.

(NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares hit $7.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.

(NYSE: FSM) shares hit $7.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.75. Shares traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.75. Shares traded up 1.03%. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.56.

(NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.56. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE: HBM) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%. DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares broke to $30.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.

(NASDAQ: DPHC) shares broke to $30.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.

(NASDAQ: FRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NYSE: MCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.55. The stock was up 7.15% for the day.

(NYSE: LAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.55. The stock was up 7.15% for the day. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.55 with a daily change of up 1.95%.

(NYSE: PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.55 with a daily change of up 1.95%. Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $28.64. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $28.64. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session. Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $54.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%.

(NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $54.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.98 on Friday, moving up 2.74%.

(NASDAQ: CLAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.98 on Friday, moving up 2.74%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.

(NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Friday, moving up 1.43%. Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares were up 14.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.15.

(NASDAQ: PEIX) shares were up 14.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.15. Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.53%. Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares broke to $12.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.85%.

(NYSE: PIC) shares broke to $12.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.85%. Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 6.2% for the day.

(AMEX: TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 6.2% for the day. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Friday morning, moving up 3.41%.

(NASDAQ: OESX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Friday morning, moving up 3.41%. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares broke to $24.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ: FLXS) shares broke to $24.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74.

(NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74. Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33.

(AMEX: CMT) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33. Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 15.48%.

(NASDAQ: EVGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 15.48%. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 for a change of up 1.63%.

(NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 for a change of up 1.63%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 7.33% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.