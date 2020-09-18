Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 72 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Deere (NYSE: DE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) traded up 15.85% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Deere (NYSE: DE) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.25. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.72. The stock later traded down 0.58% on the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.38. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit $17.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.87 on Friday, moving up 3.17%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $98.00 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.69. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $271.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares broke to $54.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%.
  • Steris (NYSE: STE) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.73. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to $73.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%.
  • Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.13 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
  • Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.00.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
  • News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit $34.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.14 with a daily change of up 4.0%.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $241.78. Shares traded up 4.85%.
  • MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to $135.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.62 on Friday, moving up 1.57%.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.20 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.79.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $86.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Ocwen Finl (NYSE: OCN) shares were up 3.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 3.88%.
  • Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares hit $41.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.99.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares hit $56.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.70 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares were up 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.49.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit $73.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to $29.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.9%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
  • Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.63 with a daily change of up 4.03%.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.69%.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.02 on Friday, later moving down 0.07%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.00.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares hit $7.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.75. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.56.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
  • DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares broke to $30.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.
  • Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.55. The stock was up 7.15% for the day.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.55 with a daily change of up 1.95%.
  • Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $28.64. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.
  • Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $54.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.98 on Friday, moving up 2.74%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
  • Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares were up 14.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.15.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.53%.
  • Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares broke to $12.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.85%.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 6.2% for the day.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Friday morning, moving up 3.41%.
  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares broke to $24.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74.
  • Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 15.48%.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 for a change of up 1.63%.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 7.33% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

