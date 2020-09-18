Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 72 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- Deere (NYSE: DE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) traded up 15.85% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Deere (NYSE: DE) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.88 Friday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.25. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.72. The stock later traded down 0.58% on the session.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.38. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit $17.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.87 on Friday, moving up 3.17%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $98.00 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.69. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $271.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares broke to $54.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.35%.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) stock made a new 52-week high of $174.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.73. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares broke to $73.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.47%.
- Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $97.13 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
- Clarivate (NYSE: CCC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.00.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares hit $34.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.14 with a daily change of up 4.0%.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $241.78. Shares traded up 4.85%.
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to $135.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.43%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.62 on Friday, moving up 1.57%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.20 on Friday, moving up 1.6%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.79.
- Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $86.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.
- Ocwen Finl (NYSE: OCN) shares were up 3.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 3.88%.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares hit $41.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.99.
- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) shares hit $56.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
- Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.70 on Friday, moving up 0.52%.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares were up 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.49.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares hit $73.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares broke to $29.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.9%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.63 with a daily change of up 4.03%.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.69%.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.02 on Friday, later moving down 0.07%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were up 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.00.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares set a new yearly high of $20.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares hit $7.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.75. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.56.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares broke to $30.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.
- Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.84 Friday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.55. The stock was up 7.15% for the day.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.55 with a daily change of up 1.95%.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $28.64. The stock traded up 4.65% on the session.
- Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.34. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares hit $54.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.21%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.98 on Friday, moving up 2.74%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.15 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares were up 14.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.15.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.53%.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares broke to $12.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.85%.
- Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 6.2% for the day.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Friday morning, moving up 3.41%.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares broke to $24.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 1.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74.
- Core Molding Technologies Inc Common Stock (AMEX: CMT) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.33.
- Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.18. Shares traded up 15.48%.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 for a change of up 1.63%.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares set a new yearly high of $5.89 this morning. The stock was up 7.33% on the session.
