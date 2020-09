Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 10 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: PEI). Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 6.32% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) stock drifted down 1.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.62.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.