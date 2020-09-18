31 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 33.8% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) shares rose 26.2% to $13.36 in pre-market trading. Pivotal Investment Corp. II and XL Fleet reported a merger deal with an enterprise value $1 billion.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 19% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Ebang International shares jumped over 32% on Thursday after an employee tweeted the company is "intending to secure up to $125 million in the offering and follow up with an ambitious enlargement."
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 18.3% to $8.39 in pre-market trading. Cassava recently announced final results of a Phase 2b study of its lead drug candidate sumifilam, which showed Alzheimer's patients treated with 50mg or 100mg of sumifilam twice daily for 28 days showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers of disease pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammationversus a placebo.
- J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE: JAX) rose 14% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of 2019 sales.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 13.1% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Resonant recently engaged MZ Group to lead strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 13% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Clearone holder Bagley bought 802,408 shares at $2.49 per share.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 12.4% to $8.41 in pre-market trading after the company, and MicroSafe Group, announced that Health Canada authorized Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer to be sold in Canada as a hard-surface disinfectant under Covid-19 interim measure.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 10.2% to $0.7275 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing showing Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 10,000 shares of company stock.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 9.2% to $15.42 in pre-market trading following upgrades from Stifel and Raymond James. Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares tumbled 26% on Thursday on a report that noted the company may need to file for bankruptcy if it can't reach a deal with its lenders.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 9.1% to $5.63 in pre-market trading following data from its MISSION Phase 1b study of KZR-161 for systemic lupus erythematosus, nephritis.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 8.2% to $72.00 in pre-market trading. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, yesterday, announced a settlement of the U.S. Revlimid capsules patent litigation with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 7.3% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 6.1% to $11.35 in pre-market trading after climbing around 26% on Thursday. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) rose 5.2% to $3.85 in pre-market trading. Unity Biotechnology recently announced restructuring and plans to reduce workforce by 30%.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 4.2% to $8.45 in pre-market trading. Cardiff Oncology shares jumped around 40% on Thursday after the company highlighted its presentation of its data at the ESMO confirming its efficacy of the Onvansertib and durability in response to KRAS-Mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 4.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharma will host live webinar on Thursday, September 24, 2020 'Antibody vs. T Cell Immunity: Is a Single Vaccine Enough to Stop COVID-19?'
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) shares fell 45.7% to $0.51 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its second quarter.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 17.8% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 12.6% to $0.69 in pre-market trading following news of a common stock offering.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 12.5% to $0.6797 in pre-market trading. IsoRay reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 11.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading following news of a $20 million bought-deal financing.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 11.4% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) fell 8.1% to $0.7999 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday. Novus Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) fell 8% to $20.40 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 3.17 million share offering at $20 per share..
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 6.6% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 15% on Thursday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 6.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 19% on Thursday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares fell 5.7% to $0.2913 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Thursday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 5.5% to $12.72 in pre-market trading. Carnival recently said it sees a preliminary Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion and filed for a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares fell 4% to $9.11 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics shares gained over 13% on Thursday after the biopharma said the FDA has given its nod for initiating a Phase 1 trial for COVI-GUARD, its stand-alone antibody therapy aimed at blocking viral entry into host cells, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 4% to $151.80 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $122 price target.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas