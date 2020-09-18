55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares surged 40.5% to close at $0.1790 on Thursday after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent with lender to amend its senior revolving credit facility. The company said bank debt would be reduced from approximately $33 million to approximately $17 million.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) jumped 39.6% to close at $8.11. Cardiff Oncology highlighted presentation of data at ESMO 'confirming efficacy of onvansertib and durability of response in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).' A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, September 16 showed that Pace Gary W bought 850 shares at an average price of $5.71.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) jumped 33.5% to close at $34.55 after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares climbed 32.5% to close at $10.59 on Thursday. Ebang International, last month, established a subsidiary in Singapore in preparation for establishing a cryptocurrency exchange.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) rose 32.5% to close at $11.00.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares gained 26.6% to close at $0.2709 as the company issued an update for closing of plan of arrangement.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 25.7% to close at $10.70. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 22.7% to close at $5.89. Capricor Therapeutics, last month, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its investigational new drug application for a Phase 2clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) surged 22.2% to close at $26.88 after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) jumped 20.8% to close at $2.61. Aemetis, earlier during the month, announced it received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) climbed 19.3% to close at $13.73.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) jumped 19.2% to close at $1.14 after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 19% to close at $4.38.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 18.8% to close at $7.96. VivoPower International recently announced establishment of advisory council and appointment of Eric Achtmann.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 18.2% to close at $2.40. The company ahas been granted U.S. patent office titled 'Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases.'
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 17.1% to close at $0.3090. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- 51job, Inc. (NYSE: JOBS) shares gained 16.6% to close at $79.42 after the company said it received a primary non-binding proposal from DCP Capital Partners to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) rose 16.3% to close at $3.42.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 16.2% to close at $3.73.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares surged 15.9% to close at $2.55. SELLAS recently reported that it received investigational medicinal product dossier approval from the French Regulatory Authority, Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé, to advance pivotal Phase 3 REGAL study.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) jumped 15.4% to close at $2.47.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) climbed 15.1% to close at $4.50. Esports Entertainment recently said it sees FY21 sales of $13 million and FY22 sales of $25 million.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 14.8% to close at $3.50. Arcadia Biosciences expanded its leadership team with new heads of commercial operations and product innovation.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) surged 13.9% to close at $8.91. Aquestive Therapeutics, last month, initiated Phase 1 Pharacokinetic trial of AQST-108 in development for treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 13.4% to close at $9.48. TheSan Diego, California-based biopharma said the FDA has given its nod for initiating a Phase 1 trial for COVI-GUARD, its stand-alone antibody therapy aimed at blocking viral entry into host cells, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) climbed 13.4% to close at $23.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 12.1% to close at $5.93 after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate Pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) gained 11.6% to close at $12.04. Steelcase is expected to report quarterly results on September 23.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) rose 9.7% to close at $4.31 after gaining 15% on Wednesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) climbed 9.3% to close at $2.35 after gaining 7% on Wednesday. iBio recently selected IBIO-201 as its leading candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 8.1% to close at $7.98. Vaxart shares jumped around 14% on Wednesday as traders circulated European Patent Office registration for 'Formulations for Small Intestinal Delivery of Rsv and Norovirus Antigens.'
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 7.4% to close at $5.26. AnPac Bio said, in mid August, it entered into immunology testing contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) rose 6.1% to close at $1.74. Newgioco recently obtained GLI-33 certification to launch Elys Sportsbook platform in the U.S.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) rose 5.9% to close at $4.50. Envela recently said it expects Q3 revenue to exceed $33 million based on quarter-to-date trends.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 5.9% to close at $4.31 after the company named Xavier Williams as new CEO.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) rose 5.5% to close at $1.15 after rising around 4% on Wednesday.
Losers
- The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) shares tumbled 34% to close at $8.99 on Thursday after the company reported the launch of $87 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 26.1% to close at $14.12 on a report that noted the company may need to file for bankruptcy if it can't reach a deal with its lenders.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 23.6% to close at $28.10 following reports that hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson has made cautious comments on the company’s stock.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 20.4% to close at $2.23 after the company said that it intends to offer ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares declined 19.9% to close at $2.41. Garrett Motion is in talks with creditors and expected to file for bankruptcy 'within weeks,' Dow Jones reported.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 19.5% to close at $4.58 after the company priced its 15.56 million ADS offering at $4.50 per ADS.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 17.2% to close at $3.51 after announcing positive interim results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares declined 15.4% to close at $15.67 after surging 36% on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference on Monday.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 14.7% to close at $24.89. 89bio recently reported positive topline results from its Phase 1b/2a trial of BIO89-100 in NASH.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) dropped 14% to close at $12.56. Forterra recently announced secondary offering of 10 million shares and also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 13% to close at $0.87 after declining 10% on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) dropped 12.6% to close at $40.51.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) fell 11.8% to close at $13.37.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) dropped 11.1% to close at $64.00 after the company reported secondary offering of 8.6 million shares at a price of $69.00 per share.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) declined 10.9% to close at $64.25 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares fell 10.7% to close at $4.94. Apex Global Brands recently reported results for its second quarter.
- Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) declined 10.4% to close at $227.54. Snowflake shares surged 112% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $120 per share.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 8.9% to close at $2.86. Plus Therapeutics recently received Fast Track designation from the FDA for its glioblastoma treatment.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) dropped 7.5% to close at $56.99. Cerence recently reported that Volkswagen has selected the company to power voice control in new fully electric ID.3.
