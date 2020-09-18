Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • The current account report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The current account deficit is projected to widen to $159.0 billion in the second quarter from $104.2 billion in the first quarter.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect preliminary reading increasing to 75.0 in September, versus prior reading of 74.1.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising 1.4% in July, analysts expect the index to increase 1.3% for August.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com