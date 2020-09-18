Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The current account report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The current account deficit is projected to widen to $159.0 billion in the second quarter from $104.2 billion in the first quarter.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect preliminary reading increasing to 75.0 in September, versus prior reading of 74.1.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising 1.4% in July, analysts expect the index to increase 1.3% for August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
