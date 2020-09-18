Uber Fills Long-Vacant CTO Position With Amazon Exec

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has hired a new chief technology officer from Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) after leaving the post vacant for nearly a quarter, MarketWatch reported Friday.

What Happened: Sukumar Rathnam, formerly the vice-president in charge of product selection and catalog systems at the e-commerce giant was picked up for the post of CTO, according to MarketWatch, which cited The Information.

Rathnam would join the new profile on Sept. 28, Uber told MarketWatch.

Why It Matters: This year saw the exit of high-profile Uber executives such as Thuan Pham, the predecessor of Rathnam, Jason Droege, former boss of Uber Eats, and Peter Hazlehurst, the head of the company’s financial services unit.

Uber let go of more than 6,000 employees or 25% of its workforce in May as it struggled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that affected demand for its ride-hailing business, according to MarketWatch.

Price Action: Uber shares traded 0.43% higher at $37.22 in the pre-market session on Friday.