Apple's Online Store In India To Go Live Next Week
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2020 11:26pm
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said it will launch an online store in India later in the month featuring its full product line.

What Happened: The store, to be launched Sept. 23, would be at par with the Cupertino-based technology giant’s online stores around the world, Apple said in a statement

The Tim Cook-led company said it would offer services such as student discounts, trade-in programs, financing and engraving on products such as the AirPods, iPad and the Apple Pencil in various Indian languages through the store.

The new store will offer contactless delivery options for health and safety reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why It Matters: Apple says it has been operating in India for over two decades, laiming, its ongoing investment and activities support nearly 900,000 jobs in the country.

This week Cupertino renewed its product line by adding the Apple Watch 6, which will retail for $399, the Apple Watch SE available for $279.

The tech titan also launched the iPad 8th generation and Air, which sell for $329 and $599 respectively.

At the release event dubbed “Time Flies,” the tech giant revealed that it sold more than 500 million iPad units over the last decade, as per The Verge.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.6% lower at $110.34 on Thursday. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Watch India iPad iPhoneNews Retail Sales Events Tech

