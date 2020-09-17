40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares gained 80.5% to $14.42. Ebang International, last month, established a subsidiary in Singapore in preparation for establishing a cryptocurrency exchange.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) jumped 72.7% to $0.22 after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent with lender to amend its senior revolving credit facility. The company said bank debt would be reduced from approximately $33 million to approximately $17 million.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares jumped 32.7% to $0.2840 as the company issued an update for closing of plan of arrangement.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) surged 29.3% to $33.47 after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 22.1% to $10.21. TheSan Diego, California-based biopharma said the FDA has given its nod for initiating a Phase 1 trial for COVI-GUARD, its stand-alone antibody therapy aimed at blocking viral entry into host cells, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) gained 21.8% to $1.1650 after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) jumped 21.6% to $0.3209. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) climbed 20.8% to $6.39 after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate Pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 17.2% to $8.65. Vaxart shares jumped around 14% on Wednesday as traders circulated European Patent Office registration for 'Formulations for Small Intestinal Delivery of Rsv and Norovirus Antigens.'
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 16.4% to $2.491.
- 51job, Inc. (NYSE: JOBS) shares rose 16.2% to $79.16 after the company said it received a primary non-binding proposal from DCP Capital Partners to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) gained 16.1% to $4.9350. Envela recently said it expects Q3 revenue to exceed $33 million based on quarter-to-date trends.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 14.2% to $2.4550 after gaining 7% on Wednesday. iBio recently selected IBIO-201 as its leading candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 13.5% to $4.46 after gaining 15% on Wednesday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) surged 13.3% to $6.59. Cardiff Oncology highlighted presentation of data at ESMO 'confirming efficacy of onvansertib and durability of response in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).' A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, September 16 showed that Pace Gary W bought 850 shares at an average price of $5.71.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 12.8% to $2.29. The company ahas been granted U.S. patent office titled 'Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases.'
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 11.8% to $12.06. Steelcase is expected to report quarterly results on September 23.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) surged 11.1% to $4.345. Esports Entertainment recently said it sees FY21 sales of $13 million and FY22 sales of $25 million.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) rose 9.5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 8.6% to $4.42 after the company named Xavier Williams as new CEO.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 8.2% to $5.30. AnPac Bio said, in mid August, it entered into immunology testing contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) gained 7.3% to $1.17 after rising around 4% on Wednesday.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) rose 6.2% to $1.7416. Newgioco recently obtained GLI-33 certification to launch Elys Sportsbook platform in the U.S.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 6% to $0.9320. Gevo, yesterday, said it was granted Australian patent number 2015332509 titled 'Methods for conversion of ethanol to functionalized lower hydrocarbons and downstream hydrocarbons.'
Losers
- The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) shares dipped 29.7% to $9.57 after the company reported the launch of $87 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 20.4% to $15.22 on a report that noted the company may need to file for bankruptcy if it can't reach a deal with its lenders.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 19% to $2.27 after the company said that it intends to offer ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) dropped 15.8% to $30.99 following reports that hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson has made cautious comments on the company’s stock.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 14% to $3.6450 after announcing positive interim results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) fell 13.2% to $12.68. Forterra recently announced secondary offering of 10 million shares and also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) dropped 12.6% to $40.49.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 11.4% to $16.41 after surging 36% on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference on Monday.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 11.3% to $5.05 after the company priced its 15.56 million ADS offering at $4.50 per ADS.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) dipped 11.1% to $64.11 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) dropped 10.8% to $54.95. Cerence recently reported that Volkswagen has selected the company to power voice control in new fully electric ID.3.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) dropped 9.9% to $64.84 after the company reported secondary offering of 8.6 million shares at a price of $69.00 per share.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 9.3% to $2.8470. Plus Therapeutics recently received Fast Track designation from the FDA for its glioblastoma treatment.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 7.7% to $0.9234 after declining 10% on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) fell 7.3% to $235.37. Snowflake shares surged 112% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $120 per share.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) fell 3.3% to $54.32 after the company reported a public offering of $275 million of shares of its Class A common stock.
