Campbell Soup CEO: Return To Normalcy Doesn't Mean Lower Sales

One of the early beneficiaries of consumers' pantry-stocking food items was Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and CEO Mark Clouse wants to make it clear a return to some form of a "new normal" bodes well for the company.

What Happened: Campbell discussed a return to normalcy during its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings conference call and had some assuming this is foreshadowing a return to the company's "old, slow way," CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Mad Money."

The point Campbell wanted to make is that it successfully "trained and educated an entire new generation" of consumers and this contributes to an outlook that has "never been brighter," Clouse responded to Cramer.

"We feel great that as we enter into a new normal that this is going to be an elevated level of relevance for Campbell," the CEO said.

Why It's Important: Campbell has benefited from six months of outsized demand and this has put some pressure on the company to ensure supply keeps up with demand. But management has been very active in addressing supply issues through the addition of co-manufacturers and other initiatives.

"I am 100% comfortable we are going to address these problems," Clouse said.

What's Next: Campbell is preparing itself today to keep up with demand from peak soup season in the Fall and Winter months. After that, the executive said he expects to show investors ongoing "momentum and growth."

