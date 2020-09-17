Market Overview

Insider Buys Cardiff Oncology's Shares

September 17, 2020 11:03am
Shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) jumped by 15% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, September 16 showed that Pace Gary W bought 850 shares at an average price of $5.71. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Cardiff Oncology Inc. to 450,311 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

