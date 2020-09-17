Why Vaccinex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares are trading higher after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate Pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Vaccinex is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline includes pepinemab (VX15) Neurology, VX5 Autoimmune, and others.

Vaccinex shares were up 17.58% at $6.22 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.23 and a 52-week low of $3.22.