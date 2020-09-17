Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 26 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB)'s stock gained the most, trading up 8.65% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares hit $69.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ: DKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.30. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session. NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.83 for a change of up 2.5%.

(NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit a yearly high of $72.89. The stock traded up 5.96% on the session. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.17. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ: XNCR) shares broke to $42.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $48.33 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.19 with a daily change of up 0.92%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares broke to $19.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.84%.

(NYSE: MPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.59. GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.77. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 6.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.06%.

(AMEX: UEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.28. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit $23.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.64%.

(NASDAQ: REKR) shares broke to $7.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.71%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 8.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.63.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!