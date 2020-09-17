Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
This morning 26 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB)'s stock gained the most, trading up 8.65% to reach a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares hit $69.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.30. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.83 for a change of up 2.5%.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares set a new yearly high of $66.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.74% on the session.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit a yearly high of $72.89. The stock traded up 5.96% on the session.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $167.17. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares were up 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.48 for a change of up 2.85%.
- Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares broke to $42.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $48.33 with a daily change of up 1.66%.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to $28.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.12%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.19 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares broke to $19.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.84%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares broke to $15.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.61%.
- Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.59.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.77. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.
- Switchback Energy (NYSE: SBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 8.26%.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares were up 6.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.06%.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ: OESX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: UEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.28. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit $23.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.64%.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares broke to $7.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.71%.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares were up 8.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.63.
- Almaden Minerals, Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: AAU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.09. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.67. Shares traded up 0.57%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
