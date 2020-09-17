Market Overview

Why NuCana's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2020 11:15am   Comments
NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 15.56 million ADS offering at $4.50 per ADS.

NuCana is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving treatment outcome for cancer patients by ProTide technology. Utilising the proprietary ProTide technology, the firm is developing new medicines designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Geographically operates through the region of United states.

NuCana shares were down 11.60% at $5.03 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.59 and a 52-week low of $3.81.

