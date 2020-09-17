Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 16 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

(NYSE: HSBC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR).

(AMEX: TMBR). Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 36.41% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

(NYSE: HSBC) stock hit a yearly low of $20.01. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.00.

(NASDAQ: LILA) stock hit $7.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.

(NASDAQ: STBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Thursday, moving down 0.58%. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock hit $14.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.43%.

(NYSE: NC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.12. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ: SJ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.34%.

(NYSE: WEI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock later traded up 2.86% on the session. Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) stock hit a yearly low of $5.47. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

(NYSE: PEI) stock hit $0.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.54%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.07%.

(NYSE: JE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.24 and later moving up 36.41%. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock drifted up 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98.

(AMEX: ZOM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: TMBR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

