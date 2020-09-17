Market Overview

Ford's Electric F-150 Coming In 2022, Over-The-Air Updates Planned

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced plans Thursday to invest $700 million to build a new factory at the Rouge Complex, the all-new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, bringing electric F-150 manufacturing and 300 new jobs to Dearborn.

The plant will also build the hybrid F-150, along with battery assembly. The all electric F-150 should be released by mid-2022, Ford said. 

Hybrid, Electric F-150s: The all-electric Ford F-150 is the most powerful F-150 yet and is purpose-built for Americans who need to get the job done, the company said. 

Ford's hybrid F-150 is due out later this year. The 35kW, 47-horsepower electric motor applies regenerative braking to capture energy and helps recharge the 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. 

Going electric will allow the new F-150 to provide “more than 40% savings for its lifetime total cost of operation” compared to the gasoline powered F-150, according to Ford.

The vehicle will also receive over-the-air updates, much like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles. 

Benzinga's Take: Ford looks dedicated to the electric F-150, spending $700 million on a new production facility that will also be the site of its battery assembly.

While Tesla's Cybertruck is due approximately six months before the electric F-150, the radically different style may make it less of a competitor. 

Photo courtesy of Ford.

