36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 40% to $0.2996 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Wednesday. Just Energy, last month, announced stakeholder approval of its recapitalization plan.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 34.5% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after the company received the FDA clearance to proceed with Phase 1 clinical trial of STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD) neutralizing antibody in COVID-19 positive patients.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 31.8% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 28.7% to $0.1639 in pre-market trading after the company’s filing showed that Cross River Partners converted subordinated notes for total of $1,514,737 into 6.05 million shares at $0.25 per share.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 15.7% to $29.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for its fiscal first quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ estimates.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 15.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday. iBio recently selected IBIO-201 as its leading candidate for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- 51job, Inc. (NYSE: JOBS) shares rose 15.2% to $78.50 in pre-market trading after the company said it received a primary non-binding proposal from DCP Capital Partners to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 13.7% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading. Gevo, yesterday, said it was granted Australian patent number 2015332509 titled 'Methods for conversion of ethanol to functionalized lower hydrocarbons and downstream hydrocarbons.'
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) rose 12.8% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Switchback Energy Acquisition shares gained over 27% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Chargepoint is nearing a deal to go public through reverse merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 12.2% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio said, in mid August, it entered into immunology testing contract with Beijing Yuan Jian Health.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 10.2% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company presented follow-up data from GEN-009 neoantigen vaccine Phase 1/2a trial at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) rose 9.5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 9% to $8.04 in pre-market trading. Vaxart shares jumped around 14% on Wednesday as traders circulated European Patent Office registration for 'Formulations for Small Intestinal Delivery of Rsv and Norovirus Antigens.'
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 8.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX) rose 7.3% to $11.97 in pre-market trading.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 6.9% to $36.89 in pre-market trading.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) rose 6.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Newgioco recently obtained GLI-33 certification to launch Elys Sportsbook platform in the U.S.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 6.1% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after the company named Xavier Williams as new CEO.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 5.8% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced a follow-on customer order for export to Canada.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 5.7% to $4.48 in pre-market trading after announcing positive interim results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Losers
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 19.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 14.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 14% on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences, last month, reported a 1H net loss of $2.1 million.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 12.8% to $0.9510 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Wednesday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 11.1% to $16.99 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Inpixon (NYSE: INPX) fell 9.8% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Inpixon recently announced approximately $2.6 million in new orders for indoor intelligence platform during the third quarter.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 9% to $0.6001 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 8.7% to $0.9128 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 6.5% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 5.8% to $17.45 in pre-market trading after surging 36% on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference on Monday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 5.3% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares fell 5.2% to $4.73 in pre-market trading. Myomo shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company announced the HHS has authorized the company to be a Medicare provider.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 4.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 4.6% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after rising over 5% on Wednesday. Lipocine, last month, announced the FDA has informed the company that it needs additional time to complete its review of TLANDO's new drug application.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) fell 4.5% to $53.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported a public offering of $275 million of shares of its Class A common stock.
- Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) fell 4% to $243.88 in pre-market trading. Snowflake shares surged 112% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $120 per share.
- JFrog Ltd. (NYSE: FROG) fell 3.5% to $62.50 in pre-market trading. JFrog shares jumped over 47% on Wednesday after the company priced its initial public offering at $44 per share.
