62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares surged 111.6% to close at $253.93 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $120 per share.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) shares jumped 47.3% to close at $64.79 on Wednesday after the company priced its initial public offering at $44 per share.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares climbed 40.3% to close at $47.43 on Wednesday after the company announced positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results in four subjects from AROAAT2002, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-AAT, the company's second-generation investigational RNA interference therapeutic.
- StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) rose 38.9% to close at $25.00 after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares gained 36.6% to close at $8.51 as the special committee appointed by its board declared the outcome of its independent review on the company’s handling of stock options to the CEO. The committee remarked that although there were no violations of the law, the company did a sub-par job in matters of corporate governance, according to Bloomberg.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) jumped 35.9% to close at $18.52 on Wednesday after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) climbed 30.6% to close at $4.99 after the company disclosed that the HHS has authorized the company to be a Medicare provider..
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) gained 27.3% to close at $13.30 after Reuters reported that Chargepoint is nearing a deal to go public through reverse merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) jumped 26.5% to close at $6.07. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Pacific Ethanol with a Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $16.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares gained 26.3% to close at $0.60 after the company signed a cooperation agreement to build large scale industrial park and elderly wellness town in Yangbi County.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 22.4% to close at $8.68, potentially on continued strength following multiple analyst upgrades this week as well as strong August videogame sales numbers.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) jumped 21.2% to close at $25.18 after the company announced it plans to commence a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of its stock.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 20.5% to close at $8.36. Sorrento Therapeutics recently announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Mayo Clinic for an antibody-drug-nanoparticle albumin-bound immune complex platform.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) rose 20.1% to close at $25.27. AlloVir, earlier during the month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) climbed 19.9% to close at $4.65 after the company reported the receipt of preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal from Pujiang Int'l.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) jumped 19.8% to close at $12.88.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) shares rose 18% to close at $26.18. CAI International recently announced issuance of $742.7 million of fixed rate asset-backed notes.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 17.9% to close at $7.79.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 17.2% to close at $2.66.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 16.3% to close at $5.27. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) gained 15.7% to close at $6.05.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 15.3% to close at $3.93.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares rose 14.1% to close at $2.35.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) surged 14% to close at $2.77. Independence Contract Drilling, earlier during the month, issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares rose 13.8% to close at $48.38.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) climbed 13.7% to close at $10.93. Intelsat, earlier this month, announced plans to pay $400 million for Gogo unit.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 13.5% to close at $7.38 as traders circulated European Patent Office registration for 'Formulations For Small Intestinal Delivery Of Rsv And Norovirus Antigens.'
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) surged 13.3% to close at $31.73.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 13% to close at $22.20 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 12.8% to close at $8.46. Fossil reported upbeat quarterly sales last month.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) rose 12% to close at $9.14. Viemed Healthcare will present at Lake Street’s virtual 4th Annual (BIG4) conference on September 17, 2020.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 11.2% to close at $13.84. Altimmune, earlier during the month, reported completion of multiple dose toxicity and toxicokinetic studies of ALT-801.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) climbed 11.1% to close at $5.92.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) jumped 10.7% to close at $5.08 after the company announced results from a pivotal efficacy study of parvovirus monoclonal antibody. Results showed 100% efficacy in the prevention of parvovirus, as well as a mortality benefit.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 10.3% to close at $12.13. Goldman Sachs upgraded Veeco Instruments from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13.5 to $16.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 9.7% to close at $0.8784. Tonix Pharmaceuticals yesterday enrolled first patient in COV-LOGIC, an observational study to assess antibody and T cell responses to coronavirus.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 8.5% to close at $3.72 after the company reported planned spin out of StemPrintER into a new publicly listed company, Accustem Sciences.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) climbed 8.1% to close at $12.40 after the company reported paid tickets grew 17% in August versus July, driven by a 26% increase in tickets to in-person events.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 7.8% to close at $0.56 after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 7% to close at $6.16 after the company announced on Tuesday the final overall survival results from its Phase 3 TIVO-3 study were published in the journal European Urology.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) surged 5.8% to close at $250.30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 5.5% to close at $1.74 after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5.1% to close at $2.91. ObsEva recently announced a $20 million underwritten offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market of common shares and 15-month purchase warrants for potential additional gross proceeds of $23.9 million.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 4.4% to close at $1.44 after receiving a $22.9 million order for the FWS-I Eyepiece Assembly.
Losers
- 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JFK) shares fell 17% to close at $8.39 on Wednesday. 8i Enterprises Acquisition shareholders approved business combination with Diginex Limited.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares dipped 14% to close at $9.41 on Wednesday as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 27% yesterday.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) dropped 14% to close at $61.80.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 13.3% to close at $9.36 on Wednesday after the company priced its 43.5 million share offering by selling shareholders at $10 per share.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares dropped 13.1% to close at $6.73 on Wednesday.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 10.9% to close at $0.5867. J.Jill recently announced it would avoid bankruptcy by receiving consent to conduct out of court financial restructuring.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) dropped 10.2% to close at $55.26 after the company priced its secondary offering of 7 million shares at $59.75 per share.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 9.9% to close at $1.00 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics shares climbed 193% on Tuesday after the company reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 9.9% to close at $7.01.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) shares fell 9.5% to close at $15.90. Social Capital Hedosophia shares jumped around 35% on Tuesday after it was announced it will merge with Opendoor, valuing Opendoor at $4.8 billion.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares declined 9.4% to close at $18.06. LMP Automotive recently names Evan Bernstein as CFO.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) fell 9.3% to close at $3.11.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 9.3% to close at $2.15. FreightCar America recently said it has started the process to permanently close its manufacturing facility in Cherokee, Alabama as part of decision to acquire its partner's 50% interest in the Castaños, Mexico joint venture.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares dropped 9.2% to close at $2.27.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 8.8% to close at $3.60. Francesca's shares tumbled more than 22% on Tuesday after the company swung to a net loss for the second quarter and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares fell 8.4% to close at $30.30. Camping World yesterday raised its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 7.1% to close at $14.61. Forterra shares dropped around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced secondary offering of 10 million shares. Forterra also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 5.2% to close at $0.4313. Exela Technologies gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company announced that together with General Dynamics Information Technology it was awarded a contract task order by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
