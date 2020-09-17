Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts project claims declining to 850,000 for the September 12 week, from 884,000 in the previous week.
- Data on housing starts and building permits for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After declining to a reading of 17.2 in August, analysts expect the Philadelphia Fed index dropping further to 15.5 in September.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
