Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Partners With Eyewear Giant To Make 'Smart Glasses'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2020 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Partners With Eyewear Giant To Make 'Smart Glasses'

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has entered into a multiyear collaboration with EssilorLuxottica to develop smart glasses.

What Happened: The partnership between the two companies was announced by the social media company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg at its virtually held Facebook Connect annual conference in California, EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

“With EssilorLuxottica we have an equally ambitious partner who’ll lend their expertise and world-class brand catalogue to the first truly fashionable smart glasses,” Facebook Reality Labs Vice President Andrew Bosworth said.

Why It Matters: The Franco-Italian the eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica said the first product will carry the Ray-Ban brand and is set to launch in 2021.

Facebook-owned Oculus also introduced its Quest 2 virtual reality headset on Wednesday, which will retail for $299 and will begin shipping Oct. 13.

Virtual reality and augmented space have been gathering steam with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said to be working on a headset and Apple Glasses. 

The Cupertino-based tech giant acquired Spaces last month, a company that has created VR extensions for video chat services of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Price Action: Facebook shares closed nearly 3.3% lower at $263.52 on Wednesday and gained almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset Comes With Better Specs And Lower Cost Than Predecessor
With The Fed On Deck, Investors Cheer FedEx Earnings, But Boeing Loses Altitude
3 Sector ETFs To Play For A Biden-Harris Win
'Trading Nation' Traders Discuss KeyBanc's Bullish Call On Match Group And Facebook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; All Eyes On Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence EssilorLuxottica Mark Zuckerberg Smart Glasses Vitual RealityNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com