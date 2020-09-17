Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset Comes With Better Specs And Lower Cost Than Predecessor

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 3:49am   Comments
Share:
Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset Comes With Better Specs And Lower Cost Than Predecessor

The Virtual Reality space is gearing up for the release of Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) wireless VR headset – the Oculus Quest 2.

What Happened: Video game developer Oculus announced the launch of the VR headset on Wednesday that can be pre-ordered at $299.

Shipping is expected to begin on Oct. 13, Oclous said in a statement.

Along with the official website, the headset is also featured on the company’s global retail partner e-commerce portals like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in the U.S.

It will feature on partner sites Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the United Kingdom, and the European Union, as well as, Japanese retail stores. The headset will also be listed on Amazon Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce portal for worldwide reach, Oculus said.

The next generation all-in-one VR headset is priced $100 lower than its predecessor.

Why Does It Matter: Quest 2 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor with a higher AI capability and a 6GB RAM. It sports an enhanced visual display with 50% more pixels for high-resolution gameplay.

Other features include increased graphics processing power, ergonomic touch controllers, and battery life up to four times longer.

Last month, the headset manufacturer announced that users will have to log in to their headsets using a Facebook account, starting Oct 2020. The move drew widespread criticism for both Oculus and Facebook.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant acquired Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014.

Price Movement: After a 3.27% drop during regular trading hours, FB shares marginally increased to $264.4 in the after-hours on Wednesday.
Photo courtesy: Oculus

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

With The Fed On Deck, Investors Cheer FedEx Earnings, But Boeing Loses Altitude
3 Sector ETFs To Play For A Biden-Harris Win
'Trading Nation' Traders Discuss KeyBanc's Bullish Call On Match Group And Facebook
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; All Eyes On Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2020
FTC Plans Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook Before Year-End: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Oculus Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality VR HeadsetsNews Retail Sales Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com