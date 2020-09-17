Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset Comes With Better Specs And Lower Cost Than Predecessor

The Virtual Reality space is gearing up for the release of Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) wireless VR headset – the Oculus Quest 2.

What Happened: Video game developer Oculus announced the launch of the VR headset on Wednesday that can be pre-ordered at $299.

Shipping is expected to begin on Oct. 13, Oclous said in a statement.

Along with the official website, the headset is also featured on the company’s global retail partner e-commerce portals like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in the U.S.

It will feature on partner sites Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the United Kingdom, and the European Union, as well as, Japanese retail stores. The headset will also be listed on Amazon Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce portal for worldwide reach, Oculus said.

The next generation all-in-one VR headset is priced $100 lower than its predecessor.

Why Does It Matter: Quest 2 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor with a higher AI capability and a 6GB RAM. It sports an enhanced visual display with 50% more pixels for high-resolution gameplay.

Other features include increased graphics processing power, ergonomic touch controllers, and battery life up to four times longer.

Last month, the headset manufacturer announced that users will have to log in to their headsets using a Facebook account, starting Oct 2020. The move drew widespread criticism for both Oculus and Facebook.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant acquired Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014.

Price Movement: After a 3.27% drop during regular trading hours, FB shares marginally increased to $264.4 in the after-hours on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Oculus