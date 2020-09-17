Market Overview

Warner Bros Unveils Harry Potter RPG For PlayStation, Xbox
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2020 3:05am   Comments
AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros unveiled a new Harry Potter-themed role-playing game that lets players immerse themselves in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as it was in the 1800s, on Wednesday.

What Happened: “Hogwarts Legacy” developed by Avalanche will be available on Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles next year, Reuters reported earlier.

The game would also reportedly be available on Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles in addition to being playable on personal computers.

Why It Matters: The game was unveiled during the Sony live event on Wednesday, where the new PlayStation 5's pricing was also announced, Reuters noted.

Video game wars are likely to intensify as the holiday season approaches. The latest Sony console is priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for the digital edition and will be available in stores starting Nov. 12 in the United States and Japan.

Rival Microsoft is releasing its Xbox Series S console, which is its smallest ever, on Nov. 10. The new console will cost $299.

Price Action: AT&T shares closed 0.45% higher at $29.24 and gained almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.
Photo courtesy: Warner Bros

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

