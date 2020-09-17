Warner Bros Unveils Harry Potter RPG For PlayStation, Xbox

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros unveiled a new Harry Potter-themed role-playing game that lets players immerse themselves in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as it was in the 1800s, on Wednesday.

What Happened: “Hogwarts Legacy” developed by Avalanche will be available on Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles next year, Reuters reported earlier.

The game would also reportedly be available on Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles in addition to being playable on personal computers.

Get ready to explore Hogwarts like never before with the highly anticipated @HogwartsLegacy, a new immersive RPG game that puts players at the centre of their own wizarding world adventure. #HogwartsLegacy Find out more here � https://t.co/8mTomjISKd — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) September 16, 2020

Why It Matters: The game was unveiled during the Sony live event on Wednesday, where the new PlayStation 5's pricing was also announced, Reuters noted.

Video game wars are likely to intensify as the holiday season approaches. The latest Sony console is priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for the digital edition and will be available in stores starting Nov. 12 in the United States and Japan.

Rival Microsoft is releasing its Xbox Series S console, which is its smallest ever, on Nov. 10. The new console will cost $299.

Price Action: AT&T shares closed 0.45% higher at $29.24 and gained almost 0.3% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy: Warner Bros