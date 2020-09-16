Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2020 4:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday on reports the company is making good progress towards its cost-cutting plan and expects to be cash-flow positive during the second half of 2020.

“I sit here today feeling very confident about where we are and where we’re going despite all of the trials and tribulations that Covid has certainly thrown at us,” CEO Larry Culp said at a conference Wednesday.

GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892. Today, GE is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to Aviation, legacy Healthcare, Power, and Renewable Energy.

General Electric shares were trading up 10.57% at $6.74 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.26 and a 52-week low of $5.48.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Looking Into General Electric's Return On Capital Employed
After A Raucous Eight Months, What Does Fall 2020 Signal For Markets?
Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Chevron And More
General Electric Analyst Says New CEO Contract A 'Benefit For GE Shares'
Nano-X Imaging IPO: Key Takeaways On X-Ray Startup For Investors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com