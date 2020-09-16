Market Overview

Why Histogen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2020 2:59pm   Comments
Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company received a $2 million Department of Defense grant for the advancement of HST-003 in knee injury.

Histogen Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing patented, innovative technologies for aesthetic and therapeutic markets that replace and regenerate tissues in the body. The company's product pipeline includes Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), CCM (Skincare), and Matrix regeneration

Histogen shares were up 11.73% at $1.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.50 and a 52-week low of $1.61.

