42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) surged 47.3% to $49.77 after the company announced positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results in four subjects from AROAAT2002, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-AAT, the company's second-generation investigational RNA interference therapeutic.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares jumped 41.7% to $8.83 as the special committee appointed by its board declared the outcome of its independent review on the company’s handling of stock options to the CEO. The committee remarked that although there were no violations of the law, the company did a sub-par job in matters of corporate governance, according to Bloomberg.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 37.7% to $5.26 after the company disclosed that the HHS has authorized the company to be a Medicare provider..
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares climbed 24.3% to $0.59 after the company signed a cooperation agreement to build large scale industrial park and elderly wellness town in Yangbi County.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) climbed 21.2% to $25.18 after the company announced it plans to commence a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of its stock.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 16.8% to $8.76. Fossil reported upbeat quarterly sales last month.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 16.2% to $11.17. Intelsat, earlier this month, announced plans to pay $400 million for Gogo unit.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) jumped 15.6% to $2.8078. Independence Contract Drilling, earlier during the month, issued an interim update on certain operational and financial data.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) gained 15.3% to $7.62.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) surged 15.2% to $4.47 after the company reported the receipt of preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal from Pujiang Int'l.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) gained 15% to $22.59 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) jumped 14.5% to $6.10.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 14.4% to $5.49. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Pacific Ethanol with a Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $16.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) jumped 14.2% to $5.24 after the company announced results from a pivotal efficacy study of parvovirus monoclonal antibody. Results showed 100% efficacy in the prevention of parvovirus, as well as a mortality benefit.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 13.7% to $15.50 after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) gained 13.4% to $9.25. Viemed Healthcare will present at Lake Street’s virtual 4th Annual (BIG4) conference on September 17, 2020.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) climbed 13.3% to $12.18.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 13.3% to $ 14.10. Altimmune, earlier during the month, reported completion of multiple dose toxicity and toxicokinetic studies of ALT-801.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 12.5% to $ 12.37. Goldman Sachs upgraded Veeco Instruments from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13.5 to $16.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) rose 11.8% to $0.58 after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 10.1% to $1.52 after receiving a $22.9 million order for the FWS-I Eyepiece Assembly.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) surged 10% to $12.61 after the company reported paid tickets grew 17% in August versus July, driven by a 26% increase in tickets to in-person events.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) climbed 8.3% to $6.24 after the company announced on Tuesday the final overall survival results from its Phase 3 TIVO-3 study were published in the journal European Urology.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.2% to $2.97. ObsEva recently announced a $20 million underwritten offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market of common shares and 15-month purchase warrants for potential additional gross proceeds of $23.9 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 6.7% to $0.8539. Tonix Pharmaceuticals yesterday enrolled first patient in COV-LOGIC, an observational study to assess antibody and T cell responses to coronavirus.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) surged 6.1% to $251.02 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 5.8% to $3.63 after the company reported planned spin out of StemPrintER into a new publicly listed company, Accustem Sciences.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 5.5% to $1.74 after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) rose 5.4% to $22.30.
Losers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dropped 16% to $0.9330. Novus Therapeutics shares climbed 193% on Tuesday after the company reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares fell 13.9% to $6.66.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares dipped 13% to $9.40 after the company priced its 43.5 million share offering by selling shareholders at $10 per share.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 12.2% to $9.61 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 27% yesterday.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares tumbled 10.6% to $14.06. Forterra shares dropped around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced secondary offering of 10 million shares. Forterra also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) declined 10.2% to $0.4089. Exela Technologies gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company announced that together with General Dynamics Information Technology it was awarded a contract task order by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares fell 10% to $2.25.
- 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JFK) dropped 9.4% to $9.16. 8i Enterprises Acquisition shareholders approved business combination with Diginex Limited.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 8.8% to $0.6002. J.Jill recently announced it would avoid bankruptcy by receiving consent to conduct out of court financial restructuring.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 8.5% to $3.61. Francesca's shares tumbled more than 22% on Tuesday after the company swung to a net loss for the second quarter and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) shares dipped 8.5% to $16.06. Social Capital Hedosophia shares jumped around 35% on Tuesday after it was announced it will merge with Opendoor, valuing Opendoor at $4.8 billion.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares fell 8.2% to $30.36. Camping World yesterday raised its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) shares dropped 7.7% to $56.01. Outset Medical shares surged 125% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
