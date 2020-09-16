McDonald's Debuts Spicy Chicken McNuggets With Hilarious 'Spicesurance' Fine Print

Chicken nugget fans will be happy to know that its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now available nationally at McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).

What Happened: To promote the launch of spicy nuggets on Wednesday, McDonald's is offering consumers "Spicesurance," the company said in a press release. Consumers that order a six-piece box of Spicy Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald's app will get six additional regular nuggets for free -- in case they can't handle the heat.

McDonald's new nuggets mark the first flavor change since its launch back in 1983.

The Fine Print: McDonald's is having some fun with its promotional activity and released a hilarious "Fine Print." Here are some of the more creative lines:

"The McDonald's Chicken McNugget (hereafter known as a "Classic McNugget") is the end-all be-all, of chicken nugget. This is NOT subjective as there is no evidence to prove otherwise."

"The intention of Spicesurance is to introduce the skeptical to the wonderful. More precisely, Spicesurance is to use a familiar and loved food to expand the areas of the tongue in which it generates a response."

"In the event that you are rendered speechless by the surprising taste punch of the aforementioned Spicy Chicken McNuggets, it is recommended that you alert the nearest person or statue of your temporary speechlessness."

"And though McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets do have enough kick to power items that 9 volt batteries, it is only for short, almost imperceptible, amounts of time. Such usage is therefore highly frowned upon and incredibly messy."