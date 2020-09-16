Why Arrowhead Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced positive interim 24-week liver biopsy results in four subjects from AROAAT2002, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-AAT, the company's second-generation investigational RNA interference therapeutic.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases.

Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares were up 44.82% at $48.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.72 and a 52-week low of $19.51.