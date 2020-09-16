Market Overview

Insider Sells Stereotaxis Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 11:09am   Comments
Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (AMEX:STXS) fell by 2.9% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, September 16 showed that Benfer David sold 4,999 shares at an average price of $4.34. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock Inc. to 155,001 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider TradeNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

