Why Covetrus Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.

Covetrus is an animal-health technology and services company dedicated to supporting the companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. Its segments are North America, Europe, and APAC and Emerging Markets. The company's services include supply chain services, software solutions, and prescription management.

Covetrus shares were up 16.74% at $22.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.21 and a 52-week low of $4.04.