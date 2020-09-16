Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Covetrus Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2020 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Why Covetrus Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $26 price target.

Covetrus is an animal-health technology and services company dedicated to supporting the companion, equine, and large-animal veterinary markets. Its segments are North America, Europe, and APAC and Emerging Markets. The company's services include supply chain services, software solutions, and prescription management.

Covetrus shares were up 16.74% at $22.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.21 and a 52-week low of $4.04.

Latest Ratings for CVET

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2020StifelMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CVET
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVET)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Covetrus: Q2 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PLTHCanaccord GenuityMaintains5.5
LIFScotiaBankMaintains33.0
LUNTD SecuritiesUpgrades10.5
MYOColliers SecuritiesMaintains8.0
FDXUBSMaintains320.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com