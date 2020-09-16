Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Syneos Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Why Syneos Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company priced its secondary offering of 7 million shares at $59.75 per share.

Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.

Syneos Health shares were down 8.01% at $56.63 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.25 and a 52-week low of $30.02.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYNH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Expands Into Switzerland, Tiziana To Spin Off Testing Unit, Metacrine IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Acutus Medical IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Readout, FDA Decisions And More Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com