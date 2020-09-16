Market Overview

Why Alcoa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform rating and raised its price target from $17 to $18 per share.

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

Alcoa shares were up 1.38% at $13.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.46 and a 52-week low of $5.16.

Latest Ratings for AA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2020Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

