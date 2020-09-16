DraftKings Signs Exclusive Sports Betting Deal With New York Giants

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is following up its ESPN deal with an NFL team partnership.

What Happened: The New York Giants and DraftKings announced an exclusive multiyear deal Wednesday that makes DraftKings the official sports betting, iGaming and Daily Fantasy operator for the team.

Why It’s Important: DraftKings gains access to the Giants logos and will be recognized as an exclusive category advertiser. All team-controlled media — including television, radio, digital and social media — will only feature DraftKings for its respective categories, shutting out rivals.

DraftKings will receive brand integration at MetLife Stadium during Giants home games and will also create a virtual SportsLounge for fans.

DraftKings is the exclusive daily fantasy partner of the NFL. DraftKings has official deals as an authorized gaming operator for the NBA, MLB and PGA Tour.

The NFL announced earlier this year that it would allow individual team sponsorship deals and non-betting sports lounges in states with legalized sports betting.

The Denver Broncos are partnered with FanDuel, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions have deals with BetMGM, a joint venture from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings.

DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings were trading 9.31% higher to $52.70 at last check Wednesday.

Photo by MjaMes1408 via Wikimedia.