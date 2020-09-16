60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares climbed 192.9% to close at $1.11 on Tuesday after the company reported the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseasesand neurodegenerative diseases.
- Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) surged 124.7% to close at $60.68 after the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 51.7% to close at $3.20 after the company announced positive top-line results from its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial, dubbed Marigold, evaluating the use of oral ganaxolone in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare, genetic epilepsy with refractory seizures.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Hldgs II Corp (NYSE: IPOB) jumped 34.6% to close at $17.56. Opendoor announced plans to become publicly-traded via merger with Social Capital Hedosophia.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 24.2% to close at $3.03 after the company said the FDA has granted fast track designation for its lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes, for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 23.7% to close at $10.95. Jounce Therapeutics and Gilead recently announced an exclusive license agreement for the JTX-1811 program.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares climbed 23.6% to close at $21.94 after the company reported $2.5 billion in originations volume in August.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 20.6% to close at $0.4551 after the company announced that together with General Dynamics Information Technology it was awarded a contract task order by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 20.5% to close at $4.46. Lightbridge’s CEO is expected to discuss innovative nuclear technology on Atlantic Council’s EnergySource Innovation Stream on September 17.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) jumped 20.4% to close at $13.63.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares gained 19.4% to close at $4.81 after the company raised its EBITDA guidance.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) climbed 19.3% to close at $11.83 after Lake Street Initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $16 per share.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 19.2% to close at $3.91. With interim results from a pivotal clinical trial of its lead PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor incoming, biotech firm Checkpoint Therapeutics is poised to deliver an important update on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability in its initial indication as a potential treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) at this week’s European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) gained 18.1% to close at $3.99 after the company said it expects Q3 revenue to exceed $33 million based on quarter-to-date trends,
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) surged 17.1% to close at $1.37 after the company entered a definitive agreement to sell DLS Worldwide Logistics business to TFI International for $225 million in cash.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares gained 16.8% to close at $3.47 after climbing 46% on Monday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares climbed 16.4% to close at $14.10. Envision Solar reported rebranding as Beam Global.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) gained 16.1% to close at $2.38.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) jumped 15.5% to close at $3.72. MediWound and Vericel, last month, announced acceptance of first delivery of NexoBrid to BARDA for emergency response preparedness.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 15.4% to close at $2.32. Idera Pharmaceuticals will present tilsotolimod data at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) gained 14.9% to close at $8.62.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares jumped 14.7% to close at $30.31. Scientific Games recently announced that new institutional investors would take a stake in the company at $28 per share.
- Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) gained 14.5% to close at $5.37.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) climbed 14% to close at $33.46. Revance Therapeutics, last month, announced that it will 'begin introducing its prestige aesthetics portfolio.'
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 13.9% to close at $4.99. Applied Genetic Technologies, last week, reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Youdao Inc – ADR (NYSE: DAO) gained 13.8% to close at $26.59.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) rose 13.4% to close at $15.93. Jefferies initiated coverage on Profound Medical with a Buy rating.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 12.2% to close at $2.94 after the company reported continued positive data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-729. The new data demonstrates that in chronic HBV subjects, a single subcutaneous injection of 90 mg of AB-729 resulted in a mean HBsAg reduction of 1.23 log10 IU/mL at week 12.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) jumped 11.6% to close at $7.03. Bellicum recently reported inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule 5635(c)(4).
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares gained 10.4% to close at $5.33 after surging around 17% on Monday.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares rose 9.4% to close at $5.23 after gaining over 5% on Monday. ARCA biopharma, last month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares gained 8.9% to close at $4.30 after gaining over 9% on Monday. Biocept recently entered into a in-network provider agreement with Health Net Federal Services extending coverage for its liquid biopsy oncology platform to TRICARE West region network.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 7.7% to close at $8.50.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) gained 7.4% to close at $12.81 after the company announced it has agreed to amend certain terms of its binding 50/50 combination agreement with Peugeot S.A. to create Stellantis.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares climbed 7.2% to close at $449.76 in anticipation of the company's Battery day event next week. Additionally, the company reported an increase in car registrations for the month of August compared to July.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) surged 7% to close at $0.2870 after the company announced a restructuring support agreement to eliminate $390 million in debt obligation and preferred equity interests.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) gained 5.1% to close at $6.01 after the company announced the completion of the FDA pre-IND meeting for Itolizumab.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) rose 4.9% to close at $295.70 after the company raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022 and extended its longer-term growth forecast to 2023. The company’s board also approved a four-for-one stock split. Wells Fargo also upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares dropped 22.8% to close at $38.00 on Tuesday after Citron Research issued bearish commentary on the stock, including a $0 price target.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares tumbled 22.2% to close at $3.9450 on Tuesday after the company swung to a net loss for the second quarter and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) shares fell 17.2% to close at $30.44 after the company reported a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 16.5% to close at $6.50 after jumping around 47% on Monday. Vaxart recently announced its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces potent systemic and mucosal immune response in preclinical studies.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 13.4% to close at $12.64 after declining 12% on Monday. AudioEye, last month, priced its 411,513 share common stock offering at $17.75 per share.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares dropped 12.9% to close at $4.68. Capricor Therapeutics, last month, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its investigational new drug application for a Phase 2clinical trial of CAP-1002 in patients with COVID-19.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 12.8% to close at $0.82 after the company announced the appointment of Lee Rauch, currently serving as chief operating officer, as CEO following the resignation of William Marshall, who has also resigned from the board.The company also said following a comprehensive review of its R&D pipeline that it has decided to prioritize its resources toward advancing the development of its lead compound MRG-229 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 12.5% to close at $0.2801 after the company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dipped 11.2% to close at $9.33 after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 11% to close at $15.86. SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies closed spin-off transaction last month.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 10.8% to close at $15.93 after the company reported it sees a preliminary Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion and disclosed a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.22.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) fell 10.6% to close at $35.60. On Monday, multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) dropped 9.7% to close at $15.09. Int'l. Money Express, last week, reported a 13.4% year-over-year rise in August remittances deliveries.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) declined 9.6% to close at $15.72 after the company announced secondary offering of 10 million shares. Forterra also reported voluntary prepayment of term loan.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 9.4% to close at $7.02. Cassava Sciences shares surged 133% on Monday after the company announced results for a Phase 2b clinical study of Sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers compared to placebo.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 8.3% to close at $32.83. After Monday's closing bell, Bloomberg reported the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining Nikola"to assess the merits of a short-seller's allegations that the electric-truck maker deceived investors about its business prospects, according to people familiar with the matter."
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares dropped 7.4% to close at $4.53 after climbing over 18% on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals recently announced additional $5 million private placement.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 7.5% to close at $0.4346 after dropping around 17% on Monday. Hancock Jaffe, last month, announced one year follow-up data on two additional VenoValve patients.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 7.4% to close at $1.12 on Tuesday after surging 11% on Monday.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares declined 5.2% to close at $22.91. Mersana Therapeutics shares surged 30% on Monday after peer company Immunomedics, who also works to treat cancer, was acquired by Gilead.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 4.2% to close at $6.23. Eastman Kodak is facing an inquiry from the United States International Development Finance Corp, the federal agency that planned to extend it a $765 million loan to manufacture drug ingredients, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
