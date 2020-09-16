Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For August, analysts expect sales rising 1.0%, versus a 1.2% increase in July.
- Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project a 0.1% rise in business inventories for July, versus a 1.1% decline in the prior month.
- The NAHB housing market index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. For September, economists expect the index to remain unchanged at 78 versus the previous month.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. No change in interest rate is expected at the meeting.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
