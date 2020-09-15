Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Myomo (NYSE: MYO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the HHS has authorized the company to be a Medicare provider.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are trading higher after the company announced the final overall survival results from its Phase 3 TIVO-3 study were published in the journal European Urology.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Losers

  • Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 sales of $4.04 million, down from $5.60 million year over year.

