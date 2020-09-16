How HVAC Could Become Tesla's Next Frontier After Auto, Solar

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a disruptive company in the automotive sector and is working on changing solar power markets. HVAC could be one of the businesses that Tesla shakes up next.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter last week that “we will make super-efficient home HVAC with HEPA filters one day.”

The quote was in response to someone who posted about the great air quality in their Tesla vehicle thanks to the “Bioweapon Defense Mode” that comes in some models.

Musk's HVAC Plans: Tesla acquired SolarCity to boost its energy offerings. The company also is working on the storage of power generated inside homes.

Tesla recently increased its focus on solar roof installation by training multiple companies to help install the product across the U.S.

TechCrunch called Tesla HVAC “a logical extension of business” and said HVAC represents a large portion of a home’s energy consumption.

With Tesla’s energy storage offering and HVAC systems, the company could come close to providing off-grid self sufficiency.

“As I said on Twitter, I’m personally extremely excited to build a kicka-- HVAC system that also has hospital-grade particle filtration,” Musk said on an earnings call. ”The Model S and X are the only cars in the world that have a hospital operating room-grade HEPA filter built in.”

Musk’s idea for HVAC includes connecting the car to the house.

The “house could talk to car and know when you’re expected home, so temp and humidity would be perfect just as you arrive.”

A Tesla HVAC system "could maybe tap the condensation for water too," Musk said, adding that it "seems odd that HVAC systems make pure, fresh water and just dump it on the ground."

Palihapitiya Says Tesla's Energy Work 'Worth Trillions': Tesla investor Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC that Tesla is undervalued based on its energy initiatives.

“It is the leading hedge when it comes to electrification and decarbonization,” Palihapitiya said, calling cars “the first wave of growth.”

“This is worth trillions of dollars,” he said. “What Tesla is going to do with their battery packs and software will all of a sudden allow each of us to be in the energy business, as well,” Palihapitiya said.

Musk has said he wants the energy portion of Tesla's business to grow over time.

“I think long term, Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla Automotive. I mean, the energy business collectively is bigger than the automotive business.”

Energy represented only 6% of Tesla's business in the second quarter.

What’s Next: HVAC could be several years away for Tesla with no major announcement from the company.

“At Tesla, we have a tendency to bite off more than we can chew on the product front,” Musk said when discussing HVAC.

All eyes are on Sept. 22 at Tesla, when the automaker hosts its Battery Day.