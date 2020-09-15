Kim Kardashian West Freezes Facebook Accounts, Cites Misinformation And Hate Speech

Kim Kardashian West announced she plans to freeze her social media accounts on Wednesday and is urging her followers to also take part.

What Happened: "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation," she said in a tweet.

Kardashian West stressed misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on the U.S. elections and undermines our democracy. She urged her followers to join her when she will be “freezing” her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

Why It's Important: Kardahsian West has 188 million Instagram followers and about 30 million accounts follower her Facebook page. She has 66.7 million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Facebook shares traded around $273 area at the time of the tweet and fell nearly $3 within minutes. The stock has a 52-week range between $304.67 and $137.10.

Recently, Kardashian West also called time on her TV career in order to save her marriage and stunned fans announcing “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” which is due to end in 2021 after 14 years on the air.

Photo courtesy: Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia