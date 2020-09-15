One Interesting Way Real Estate Owners Are Branding Their Rental Property

Branding a rental property can be a great way to personalize a space and make it feel more inviting.

In a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, multiple different real estate owners shared how they branded their rental properties by naming them.

Co-owner of Bluefish Vacation Rentals, Jason Milovich, started naming homes as a branding opportunity. Milovich told the Wall Street Journal that he sends the owners a few name options for the properties.

He has multiple rentals along Lake Michigan and has suggested names such as Beachy Keen, Just Beachy, and All Decked Out.

Naming a property can create an atmosphere for a tenant before even seeing the space — an idea of what the home looks like prior to arriving. And according to an article from Slate, names can give objects emotional life.

Hearing the name “The Oasis” or “The Cozy Cottage” creates many associations in the mind. For “The Oasis,” you might picture a small cabin on a hill, overlooking the water. And for “The Cozy Cottage,” your mind might visualize a warm cottage filled with a crackling fireplace, dark wooden furniture, and a home in a more secluded area.

Naming properties can extend to both vacation rentals and single-family rental properties.

Branding your rental properties is, of course, not a necessary step in the real estate process, but giving your property a name can transition it from a generic rental in the tenant’s mind to a personalized home.

